Exeter man arrested for distributing child pornography through social media

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Exeter man is arrested Thursday after distributing child pornography through social media, authorities say.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Brandon Lytle of Exeter for distributing dozens of images child pornography through a fake social media account.

During a search warrant at Lytle’s home, authorities found two illegally owned AK-47 style rifles.

Lytle is being held on a $700,000 bail at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Franks at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit, (559) 687-7021.

