TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Exeter man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after he shot at a man in another vehicle while both were traveling on Highway 198 in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On March 7 at around 7:20 p.m., officers say they received a call reporting a shooting on Highway 198, east of Farmersville Boulevard.

The victim stated he was pumping gas at a station on Lover’s Lane and after leaving noticed a black Nissan Altima following him for several miles. As they both passed Farmersville Boulevard, the Nissan pulled alongside and he observed the right rear passenger roll his window down. The victim said the passenger appeared to be the same person who was previously pumping gas next to him, according to authorities. The male passenger of the Nissan pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim. After the shooting, the Nissan fled the scene northbound on Road 196.

On March 9, detectives say they were able to view video surveillance footage from the AMPM and identified 25-year-old Marco Antonio Barajas-Vera as their suspect. He was arrested on March 17 and booked into the Tulare County Jail.