EXCLUSIVE: Victim in FAX bus attack says he did not know his attacker

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The victim of an attack on a Fresno fax bus earlier this month says his attacker did not want him to be happy.

The man with special needs was struck while riding the bus on April 6. The incident was captured on the bus security cameras. Officers released the footage on Tuesday in a bid to identify the attacker.

“He comes back up directly and he goes wham, right at me, breaks my glasses, leaves a big old cut up here on my eye, and gives me a black eye in the middle,” said attack victim Nicholas Gilbreth.

Nicholas was left with a black eye, cuts, and broken eyeglasses following the incident. He doesn’t know the suspect and says he had not seen him before.

“He didn’t want me being happy, that’s what he wanted,” said Gilbreth. “He didn’t want me having a good time.”

Fresno Police Department continues work to identify the man; Nicholas has a message for him:

“I have one thing to say to that guy: you had no right to hit me like you did. I did nothing to you and why’d you have to pick on me.”