FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s Joseph Hunter was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of four felony counts, including carrying a concealed weapon, according to Fresno State Athletics.

The arrest took place at the same time Hunter was getting ready for his second year with the Bulldogs. According to officials, the 19-year-old was arrested in Fresno on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. with three other men.

The Fresno Police Department released more information on the arrest, revealing that officers conducted a traffic stop at Ashlan and Bengston for a technical traffic violation.

According to the police department, officers saw three people who ran from the vehicle exit a yard in the 1800 block of West Buckingham Way. Two of them complied with officers’ orders and the third one continued running but was eventually apprehended with the assistance of the helicopter, according to Fresno Police.

Police officers say they found an unserialized and unregistered firearm in the vehicle, as well as an AR-15 style unserialized .223 rifle in plain view in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

Officials say the rifle had a 30-round magazine that contained 20 live rounds of ammunition.

According to authorities, Joseph Hunter was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and resisting arrest.

A man identified as 25-year-old Quiwon Terry Whittiker was on parole and open to search and seizure. He was arrested for multiple charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, parole violation as well as for driving with a suspended driver’s license and driving with tinted windows, officials say.

A 22-year-old identified as Vonkell Damar Holmes who according to officials was on probation out of Sacramento for possession of a firearm by a felon was arrested for charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as for resisting arrest.

And a 23-year-old identified as Isaiah Andre Pirtle was arrested for charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, parole violation, and for resisting arrest.

Joseph Hunter remained booked into Fresno County Jail as of Thursday morning.