PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was causing a disturbance in Porterville by acting erratic was arrested Tuesday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 8 a.m. they responded to the sub-100 block of North Main Street for a person who was acting erratic and attempting to strike passing cars.

Upon arrival, officers contacted 26-year-old Miguel Mora of Porterville who they say was under the influence of a controlled substance.

As police attempted to arrest Mora, they say he actively resisted, but after a brief struggle, he was finally taken into custody.

Authorities say Mora and the two officers involved sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident but did not require medical attention.

Officers say Mora was booked under suspicion of resisting arrest with force or violence and being under the influence of a controlled substance.