‘Erratic’ driver pursuit ends in Highway 99 crash in Selma

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SELMA, California (KGPE) – A chase ends in a crash off Highway 99 in Selma Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Highway 43 southbound exit around 2:30 p.m.

Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a woman in her 30s was driving erratically going well over a hundred miles per hour.

He says she was swerving around cars, even going in the middle of the lanes. A deputy reportedly tried to pull her over but she didn’t follow orders.

Instead, she ran a red light and crashed into a car making a left turn. Luckily the driver in that car was not seriously hurt.

The suspect crashed into a pillar and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for her injuries

She is suspected of driving under the influence after deputies reportedly smelled marijuana in her car.

