Arrest after employee’s tooth broke in assault at Fresno car dealership, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 26-year-old man was arrested after he broke an employee’s tooth during an assault Tuesday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. 

Officers said they responded to a car dealership near Shaw and Blackstone avenues regarding a disturbance between an unknown person and an employee. Officers say Anthony Michael Jaramillo produced a firearm, struck the employee with it, and broke the employee’s tooth. 

(Picture Courtesy Fresno Police)

After the assault, police say Jaramillo left walking and possibly lived in an apartment behind the business. A Fresno Police sergeant observed a person matching the description of the suspect walking out of a nearby apartment.

Police said they served a search warrant and recovered a firearm believed to have been used during the crime and associated clothing was located and collected as evidence. 

Jaramillo was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

