Arrest after employee’s tooth broke in assault at Fresno car dealership, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 26-year-old man was arrested after he broke an employee’s tooth during an assault Tuesday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.
Officers said they responded to a car dealership near Shaw and Blackstone avenues regarding a disturbance between an unknown person and an employee. Officers say Anthony Michael Jaramillo produced a firearm, struck the employee with it, and broke the employee’s tooth.
After the assault, police say Jaramillo left walking and possibly lived in an apartment behind the business. A Fresno Police sergeant observed a person matching the description of the suspect walking out of a nearby apartment.
Police said they served a search warrant and recovered a firearm believed to have been used during the crime and associated clothing was located and collected as evidence.
Jaramillo was booked into the Fresno County Jail.