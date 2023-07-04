COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An accounting specialist with the Coalinga-Huron Unified School District has embezzled over $30,000 of district funds, according to the Coalinga Police Department.

Officers say the school district contacted the police department about the theft over six months ago on December 12, 2022. The suspect was identified as Coalinga resident Rafael Guzman Garcia.

Investigators served search warrants at various businesses to track Garcia’s purchases. When asked about the theft, officials say he confessed to embezzling school funds.

On July 3, 2023, Garcia turned himself in at the Coalinga Police Department and was arrested for the active felony warrant for the charge of Misappropriation of Funds by a Trustee of Public Funds.

Rafael Guzman Garcia has since been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and was booked into the Fresno County Jail.