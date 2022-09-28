Photo of the store where the robbery took place.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing a store employee at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the Sunrise Market on Fruit and McKinley avenues for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they found an employee who had suffered minor injuries to her knee.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the woman had been opening up the store for the day when the armed robbery took place.

As she removed the locks from the door, investigators said two men followed her into the store, pushed her to the ground, and threatened her with a gun.

Officials said two more men walked into the building and helped steal a safe from the business.

The suspects were last seen leaving the store in a dark-colored SUV.