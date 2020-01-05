Employee punched during robbery of a Visalia Wienerschnitzel

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An employee at a Visalia Wienerschnitzel was punched Saturday night during a robbery that involved four suspects as they grabbed cash and another item, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a Wienerschnitzel on Noble Avenue, just east of Ben Maddox Way, at around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Employees told officers four men armed with handguns entered the business — demanding money and property, Sgt. Gary Williams said. One suspect punched an employee in the face.

The suspects grabbed an unknown amount of cash and an employee’s cellphone then fled the business in two separate vehicles heading south on Ben Maddox Way from Noble Avenue.

Williams said the suspects were described as being young black men, wearing masks to conceal their faces. One of the vehicles was described as a gray or silver four-door Nissan sedan.

The employee that was punched did not suffer any injuries and did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Visalia Police anonymously at 559-713-4738.

