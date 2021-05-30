Employee of Fresno barbershop found dead in restroom, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead at a local barbershop in north Fresno as employees entered the business Sunday afternoon.

According to Fresno Police, at around 1:15 p.m. two employees of the Fade Chop barbershop on Blackstone and Herndon avenues entered the business and reported finding their fellow employee deceased in the restroom of the business.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time but police say he appears to be in his 20s or 30s.

Police say according to witnesses, there was a function or event earlier in the day when there was a report of a disturbance.

Police say the victim does not appear to have gunshot wounds, however, he was found with severe blunt force trauma to his upper body.

This incident marks the 33rd homicide in Fresno this year.

Authorities are searching for the suspect. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department.