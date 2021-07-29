Elderly woman struck and killed in Fresno hit-and-run, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – An elderly woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Fresno on Thursday, according to Fresno Police, as she was crossing the street while using a walker.

Officers say they received a 911 call around 8:40 p.m. about a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the area of Olive Avenue near Fresno Street. They arrived to find an elderly woman suffering major injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, older model, Ford Expedition. According to police, the vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued to drive southbound.

Investigators are working to find witnesses and any security footage. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police.