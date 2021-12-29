Elderly woman says she was pistol-whipped outside a Tulare movie theatre

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman says she was first pistol-whipped, and then her wallet was stolen, while she and another woman were at the Tulare Outlet Mall on Wednesday, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Officers say the incident was reported around 9:00 a.m. by the victims, described as two elderly women, who were walking near the Galaxy Theatre. They told officers that they were robbed at gunpoint and one of them was struck by the firearm. The victim’s wallet was stolen, containing money and credit cards. The other victim was knocked to the ground during the confrontation.

The two women told police that there were three suspects in a four-door sedan with Oregon plates. All were wearing masks – and at least one was described as Hispanic.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.