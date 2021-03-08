Elderly woman rescued after being held at knifepoint in Merced County, deputies say

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An injured elderly woman was rescued after a teen held her at knifepoint, according to Merced County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said they responded to a home in Delhi after receiving a report of a woman screaming. When deputies arrived, they say they learned that the 17-year-old had broken into the woman’s home and attacked her with a knife.

When deputies arrived they found the juvenile in the home holding the elderly woman with one hand and a knife in the other. It appeared the elderly woman was injured and had a large cut on her hand.

Deputies were able to convince the 17-year-old to put the knife down and he eventually let the elderly woman go.

The juvenile was believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance and was transported to a local hospital for treatment prior to being booked into juvenile hall, according to deputies.

The elderly woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and released to her family.