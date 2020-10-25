Elderly man found dead after deputies respond to shooting in Fresno County identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man that was found dead after deputies responded to a call of a shooting victim Friday morning has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. near Manning and West avenues for a call of a person who was shot in the 1900 block of west Manning Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found an elderly man dead.

The victim was identified as 68-year-old, Jerry Vulich.

Authorities say the suspect was identified as 57-year-old, Norman Vulich. He has been booked into jail on a murder charge and a charge of committing a felony while armed. His bail is $1.5 million.

The two men are brothers and the shooting occurred on their family property, according to the sheriff’s office.