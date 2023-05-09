FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno high school was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shots-fired call was reported nearby, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say around 1:30 p.m., a student resource officer at Edison High School heard shots fired nearby the campus. The campus was immediately put on lockdown.

Fresno Police also say they received a ShotsSpotter call of 10 rounds fired in the area of Fresno Street and Klette Avenue. When they arrived, officers say they found a male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and no arrested have been made at this time, officials say.

The lockdown at the school has since been lifted.