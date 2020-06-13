East-central Fresno homicide victim identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man shot and killed Friday in east-central Fresno has been identified.

The homicide victim in the shooting at Tyler and Recreation avenues was identified as Samuel White, 33, of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Coroner.

The Fresno Police Department reported the shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. after officers received a report of a disturbance and gunfire in the area.

Police said White was shot at least once. He was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced death.

The homicide is under investigation.

