“Person of interest” in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old may be heading to Mexico, deputies say

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA (KSEE/KGPE) – The man identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in Terra Bella early Monday morning may be heading for the border with Mexico at San Diego, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

23-year-old Pedro Cruz Elorza is described as a person of interest in the incident.

The shooting occurred at Avenue 88 and Road 256 at 12:25 a.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Esperanza Silva Aldaco of Porterville.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Pedro Cruz Eloza is urged to contact Detective Greg May or Sgt. Steve Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.

