Earlimart man arrested after deputies discover nearly $200k worth of catalytic converters during probation check

Royer Gonzalez, 27, of Earlimart (Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Earlimart man has been arrested after deputies discovered 93 catalytic converters worth nearly $200,000 during a probation check, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday evening, deputies responded to the area of 600 N. Vineyard Road for a probation compliance check on Royer Gonzalez, 27, of Earlimart, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. During the check, 20 catalytic converters were found.

Agriculture detectives were called to the scene and served a search warrant on the home.

Officials found 73 more catalytic converters. In total, detectives recovered about $167,400 in catalytic converters.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into custody at the Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Bryan De Haan or Sergeant Bryan Clower with the Sheriff’s Office Ag Unit at 559-802-9567, or 24 hours a day at 559-733-6218, 800-808-0488, Tip Now Line: 559-725-4194, or by email at tcso@tipnow.com.

