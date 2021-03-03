Earlimart man arrested after deputies discover nearly $200k worth of catalytic converters during probation check

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Earlimart man has been arrested after deputies discovered 93 catalytic converters worth nearly $200,000 during a probation check, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday evening, deputies responded to the area of 600 N. Vineyard Road for a probation compliance check on Royer Gonzalez, 27, of Earlimart, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. During the check, 20 catalytic converters were found.

Agriculture detectives were called to the scene and served a search warrant on the home.

Officials found 73 more catalytic converters. In total, detectives recovered about $167,400 in catalytic converters.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into custody at the Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of possession of stolen property.

