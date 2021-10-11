DUI suspect climbed into passenger seat and denied being the driver, arrested, deputies say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies say the SUV she was driving was swerving across the road on Friday – and she then refused to stop.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol in the area of Jackson and 17th avenues spotted the suspect shortly before midnight – and the suspect refused to pull over.

Deputies say the resulting pursuit saw the suspect drive into the opposite lane of traffic and then attempted to drive onto the Tachi Rancheria over one-way tire deflation spikes – causing all four tires to deflate. At one point, the vehicle drove in a circle and allowed the deputy in pursuit to see the driver behind the wheel.

The vehicle came to a stop in the 16500 block of Kent Avenue and both driver and passenger were detained. Deputies say the driver, 22-year-old Alexis Sanchez, had climbed into the back of the SUV and claimed she was a passenger. It was later determined that Sanchez was over the legal blood alcohol limit.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sanchez was booked into Kings County Jail on charges of felony evading, evading in the opposite direction of traffic, and driving under the influence. Her bail was set at $60,000.