MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested after an alleged DUI crash in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say they responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way regarding a DUI traffic collision. Carmelo Vasquez was contacted, according to police, and arrested due to his alleged intoxication and involvement in the traffic collision.

Photo provided by the Madera Police Department.

Police say Vasquez’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

He was booked into the Madera County Jail. There were no major injuries due to this collision.