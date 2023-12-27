DUI leads to fiery coupe crash near Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fiery crash in Chowchilla overnight has ended with the driver being arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say shortly before 2 a.m. they responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on S. 5th Street, near the city’s fairgrounds. Officers say both the police and fire departments responded to the scene.

A picture of the crash scene published by the police department shows a coupe on fire next to a power pole.

Officers say Eddie Escobar of Chowchilla was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury and was booked into the Madera County Jail.