VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they learned the incident was two separate car crashes that were caused by a DUI driver.

Upon investigation, officers determined that 35-year-old Jeffrey Meek of Visalia was driving northbound on Road 108, south of Avenue 264 at a high rate speed. Just ahead of Meek was a Toyota Rav4 also traveling northbound.

For reasons yet to be determined, authorities say Meek sideswiped the Rav4 with the front of his car and fled the scene. The driver of the Rav4, her passenger, and her three-month-old were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Just after the initial crash, CHP says while Meek was fleeing northbound on Road 108 he crashed into two other vehicles. A Toyota Camry with a pregnant passenger was traveling ahead of Meek along with a Honda Civic before he collided with them.

The pregnant woman at the time of the incident had contractions, but CHP advised her situation did not escalate. She sustained minor injuries.

As a result, drivers of the Camry and Honda along with their passengers were transported to a local hospital with major to minor injuries, according to authorities.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Meek was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was booked after release into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility under suspicion of DUI.