FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who was driving under the influence, causing a crash that killed her passenger on Friday, has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to California Highway Patrol, they responded to the intersection of Jensen and Del Rey Avenues for a car that rolled over.

Upon arrival, officers found 35-year-old Ofelia Santana who had been ejected from the vehicle, and 45-year-old Michelle Antoinette Vega of Fresno still in the driver’s seat of the overturned vehicle.

Both were immediately transported to a local hospital, however, Santana succumbed to her injuries, according to authorities.

Upon further investigation of the crash, detectives determined Vega was driving under the influence at the time of the incident.

Deputies say Vega was arrested and charged under suspicion of DUI, manslaughter while intoxicated, and being a driver causing death while intoxicated with a bail set at $102,000.