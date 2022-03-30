MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man driving under the influence of alcohol was arrested after a collision that caused his vehicle to roll over, according to the Merced Police.

Police say that just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday,48-year-old Enrique Rodriguez was driving east on North West Bear Creek Drive in Merced when he collided with a tree on the south side of the street.

The collision caused Rodriguez’s vehicle to roll over according to police.

Rodriguez was the only occupant of the vehicle and had minor injuries according to police.

Officers arrived on the scene and say they determined Rodriguez was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Rodriguez was booked for DUI according to officials.