FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Police officer was injured after an alleged DUI driver crashed into the passenger side of his patrol car Monday morning – while the officer was at another incident, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say at 2:18 a.m. while blocking traffic for an investigation into a deadly crash, the officer was positioned at Clovis and Garland avenues and observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Clovis Avenue, not reducing speed as it approached the crime scene.

Investigators say the officer attempted to get the driver’s attention, but the driver’s speed and direction did not change. Realizing a crash was about to happen, the officer ran toward the rear of his vehicle, attempting to get out of the way.

The suspect vehicle drove into the passenger side of the officer’s patrol vehicle. The impact caused the officer’s vehicle to spin, and the officer was struck by his own vehicle, sending him into the air. The officer landed in the roadway.

The officer received abrasions and pain throughout his body. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified by police as 28-year-old Santos Coronel, who was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to police, Coronel’s driving privilege had already been suspended due to a DUI arrest in June of this year.