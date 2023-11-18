HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after injuring two people during a car crash while he was allegedly under the influence Friday evening, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say around 9:20 p.m. they were dispatched to 12th Avenue at Highway 198 eastbound off-ramp for an injury collision.

According to witness statements, investigators learned 68-year-old Mark Borboa was driving his truck southbound on 12th Avenue approaching the traffic light at the off-ramp of Highway 198. Officers say Borboa failed to stop at the red light as a 19-year-old driver and their 16-year-old passenger were making a northbound turn onto 12th Avenue from the off-ramp.

Detectives say Borboa broadsided the sedan at a significant speed causing it to spin. He continued to travel southbound jumping onto the center median and then entering the southbound lane of 12th Avenue colliding with the sedan again.

Officials say both of the occupants in the sedan sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Police say Borboa was believed to be intoxicated while driving as open alcohol bottles were found in his truck. He also sustained a broken hip and was transported to a local hospital.

Officers say Borboa could face charges under suspicion of felony DUI.