MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was allegedly driving drunk when she crashed and flipped her vehicle with a toddler inside of it over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Friday night, officers said 22-year-old Alexandra Ramirez fell asleep while driving and crashed into a tree near 21st Street and Weston Way.

After hitting the tree, officials said Ramirez’s vehicle flipped over and came to a rest on the roof.

Investigators said a two-year-old child was improperly restrained inside Ramirez’s vehicle at the time of the crash. The child was not seriously injured.

Ramirez was placed under arrested and booked into jail on charges of DUI causing injury, felony hit-and-run, and felony child endangerment.