Drumline coach arrested for sexual assault of student, police and Visalia Unified say

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A former volunteer drumline coach was arrested Friday for unlawful sexual activity with a minor who was a high school student at the time, according to Visalia Unified.

District officials say the drumline coach was volunteering from December 2002 until June 2008. The individual is not currently volunteering with the school district.

According to Visalia Police, 40-year-old Jason Haley was arrested for sexual assault of a student. He was identified as an adult percussion coach at Redwood High School. It is alleged that there were multiple incidents between 2008 and 2010.

According to a statement sent Friday evening, the Visalia Unified is cooperating with Visalia Police and continues to work with law enforcement on this matter.

