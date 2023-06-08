VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested Tuesday in a multi-agency operation in Visalia that netted one ounce of cocaine, several illegal high-capacity magazines, and nine guns – including ghost guns, a handgun stolen out of state, assault weapons, AR-15s, and multiple firearm parts, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say 36-year-old Marisela Casas, 33-year-old David Mariscal, and 25-year-old Alex Espinoza were arrested for the possession and manufacturing of illegal firearms and machine guns, as well as other firearms-related violations.

In addition, police say Espinoza was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

All three were booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Detention Facility.