FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Department located a loaded firearm and meth during a vehicle search – conducted because of vehicle code violations in the area of First Street and Hammond Avenue.

In a social media post on Thursday, Fresno Police Department says that during an inventory search, officers were able to locate a loaded firearm and 60 grams of methamphetamine in a plastic Ziploc bag.

Fresno Police Department stated that the driver was found to have a suspended license, and the vehicle had a history of being towed.

Police say that the driver was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on firearm and narcotics-related charges.