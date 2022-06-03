MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two gang members were arrested after a police search found multiple types of narcotics and a ghost gun in their home, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Friday, around 11:45 a.m. officers say they searched a house on Stratford Court after they received information that residents were allegedly selling narcotics.

After searching the house, officers say they were able to find an ounce of fentanyl pills, 14 grams of cocaine, and a 9mm unregistered handgun.

21-year-old Jonathan Aguilar and 22-year-old Elijah Ervin were booked on suspicion of the sale of narcotics, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and gang enhancements, according to officials.

Officials say their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Officer Brian Laguna at (209) 388-7709 or by email at LagunaB@CityofMerced.org.