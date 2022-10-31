FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a box truck on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around noon, officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle on Highway 99. Officials said the driver refused to pull over, leading to a chase.

During the chase, officers said the stolen vehicle hit a car and a box truck that was hauling furniture. The impact of the crash caused the box truck to flip over near the center median close to the intersection with Bethel Avenue.

After the crash, officials said four people got out of the stolen vehicle and started to run away.

Officers said the driver was later tracked down and arrested near the scene of the crash.

The three other people who ran away from the vehicle are still wanted by the police.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the crash were treated at the scene with minor injuries.