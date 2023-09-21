FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who is suspected of causing the death of a 77-year-old man in Fresno on Tuesday was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Thursday.

Officers say 65-year-old Raymond Armando Salazar was the driver who struck the 77-year-old while he was in a crosswalk near Weber and Hughes in Fresno.

Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital. He has since passed away following those injuries.

Salazar was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury, and a gross bodily injury enhancement. Officers add that an additional charge of felony vehicular manslaughter was also added.