Driver shot on Highway 180 in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on Highway 180 in Fresno.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Highway 180 and Blackstone Avenue. Officers say the suspect shot into the victim’s driver side window and the bullet pierced his left shoulder.

The victim and his passenger drove to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. He’s going to be OK.

The suspect is still on the run. He’s described as light complected, driving a newer model Mercedes.

Officers say the victim and suspect may have had some sort of driving dispute leading up to the shooting.

