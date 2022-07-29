Crash between police vehicle and another car in Tulare. Image provided by the Tulare Police Department.

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare Police officer was injured following a crash on Friday when a vehicle ran a stop sign and then collided with the patrol car the officer was driving, according to the department.

Jesus Miguel Meza Rosas, 20

Officials say the crash took place around 7:15 a.m. in the area of San Joaquin Avenue and J Street after the other driver involved ran a stop sign. According to the police department, witnesses described the suspect vehicle as traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Officers say some passengers in the suspect vehicle left the area on foot but another passenger remained at the scene and was taken to the hospital. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jesus Miguel Meza Rosas from Tulare, also remained at the scene.

Rosas was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving causing injury and driving while unlicensed. He was later taken to the Tulare County Jail.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.