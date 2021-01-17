Driver, passengers flee scene after crashing vehicle causing it to rollover

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver and passengers fled the scene after crashing their vehicle into a parked vehicle in Central Fresno Sunday evening.

California Highway Patrol responded to the area of Ashlan and Harrison avenues for a vehicle rollover at around 6:00 p.m.

Preliminary information indicated that a black Toyota pickup truck was driving east on Ashlan Avenue when for an unknown reason the truck struck a parked Chevy Silverado parked along the shoulder, causing the Toyota to rollover and land on its side, according to CHP.

Witnesses told authorities the driver and passengers inside the Toyota fled the scene.

CHP says it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision.