CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into three cars in Clovis Saturday evening, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call of a possible stolen car traveling south on Clovis and Gettysburg.

Police say a pursuit began on Ashlan and Clovis Avenues after the driver refused to pull over. Spike strips were then laid out to slow down the vehicle. The driver lost control of the car and crashed into three parked cars south of Shields Avenue, on Clovis Avenue. There were no injuries reported.

After the crash, both the driver and passenger attempted to flee the scene but were unsuccessful, officials say. They were immediately apprehended.

Neither of the suspects was identified because they were uncooperative at the scene police say.