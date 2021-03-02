Driver of crashed car attacked by man, Fresno police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating a crash and a disturbance in central Fresno that shut down a portion of Blackstone Avenue Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Blackstone Avenue near Griffith Avenue.

Fresno Police say a man was driving a vehicle with a woman in the passenger seat. Investigators say the woman grabbed the wheel causing the car to crash into a light pole.

After the crash, a separate man not involved with the crash approached the car and began to attack the male driver.

The woman was transported to the hospital with injuries. The man who attacked the driver could face charges according to police.

Investigators are looking into the relationship between the suspect and the female.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

