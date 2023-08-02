COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was seen driving a black and pink car is wanted by the Coalinga Police Department after allegedly stealing an item from the store, officers say.

According to police, on Tuesday employees from Ace Hardware called the Coalinga Police Department about a Hispanic man with numerous tattoos had just stolen an item from the store.

Photo Courtesy: Coalinga Police Department

Investigators say the caller described the suspect as the driver of a pink and black BMW with tinted windows. During the investigation, officers were able to get statements from employees and review surveillance footage from the store.

Officers identified the license plate for the vehicle was 8XMW749. The vehicle is a 2006 pink/black, 4-door, BMW 325i with a sunroof.

Photo Courtesy: Coalinga Police Department

Based on the investigation, officers do not believe the BMW belongs to the registered owner as it was previously sold.

Police ask anyone who might have information about the case to reach out to Officer Kaiser at (559) 935-1525.