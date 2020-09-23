Driver killed, passenger critically injured in shooting along Hwy 180 in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tuesday night shooting on Highway 180 in downtown Fresno left a driver dead and critically injured a passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report around 10:10 p.m. of a shooting along westbound Highway 180 east of Highway 99, said spokesman Mike Salas. A 2001 Toyota Camry traveling on westbound Highway 180 in the number two lane, was struck by gunfire multiple times on the driver’s side from at least one occupant from an unidentified suspect vehicle driving in the number one lane.

Both occupants in the Camry were hit by gunfire.

The driver, identified as a Latina female adult, was pronounced dead at the scene, Salas said.

The right-front passenger, identified as a Latino male adult, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

The CHP reported that the shooting may be gang related.

There are currently no known suspects or information regarding the suspect vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact the Fresno Area CHP Office at 559-262-0400.

#BREAKING: homicide investigation underway on Westbound 180 near 99. pic.twitter.com/Q00qDNfati — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) September 23, 2020

