Driver involved in DUI crash that injured 3-year-old twins identified, Fresno police say

Fresno Police say a mother and three-year-old twins were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police identified the driver who they say was involved in Sunday night’s crash that injured a mother and two 3-year-old twins.

Police say Ray Anthony Pittman was arrested for DUI and was uninjured.

Authorities say a semi-truck was turning southbound on Palm Avenue near Belmont Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. when a black sedan traveling westbound slowed behind it. Police say the sedan was then rear-ended by an SUV driven by Pittman and pushed into the back of the semi-trailer.

The mother and 3-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, were transported to the hospital after the collision. The boy remains in critical condition, according to police.