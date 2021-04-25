Driver in stolen car arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase in Fresno, police say

A driver was arrested on Saturday night after police say he crashed a stolen car during a high-speed chase. (Photo: Xavier Uriarte)

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A high-speed police chase ended after a man slammed a stolen car he was driving into a guardrail, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers spotted a man in his mid-30s pulling out of a parking lot at a high rate of speed in his car near Jensen and Cherry avenues.

When officers tried to pull the car over, police say the driver sped away down Highway 99 and got off at the Belmont Avenue exit.

The Fresno Police Department says a man slammed into a guard rail with a stolen car late Saturday night. (Photo: Xavier Uriarte)

A short time later, the chase ended after the driver ended up hitting a stop sign on Belmont before crashing into a guardrail.

The man refused to get out of the vehicle but finally jumped out after officers told him that it looked like the car was starting to catch fire. Once out of the car, police say the man tried to escape from officers on foot but was arrested moments later.

Following the crash, officers were able to figure out that the car involved in the chase had been reported stolen out of Fresno.