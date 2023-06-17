MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera area California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

CHP says around 12:41 a.m. a pedestrian was walking on the east shoulder of Road 26 north of Mateo Way as an unidentified vehicle was traveling northbound on Road 26 approaching them.

For reasons yet to be determined, officers say the vehicle veered onto the east shoulder, hitting the pedestrian. The driver fled the scene in a northern direction without rendering aid to the struck pedestrian or contacting emergency services.

About seven hours later, authorities say at 7:38 a.m. passing motorists noticed the pedestrian and contacted 911.

CHP responded to the call and said upon arrival they found the deceased pedestrian.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information that could help identify the driver of the vehicle of interest to contact them at (559) 507-8120.