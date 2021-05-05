Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fresno identified, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) —Fresno police Wednesday identified the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Fresno Monday.

Fresno Police said they are looking for Ronnie White, 43. He’s wanted for gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, reckless driving and driving without a license.

According to police, White was driving a black 2003 Mercedes E320 westbound on Oleander Avenue at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a posted stop sign at Pickford Avenue. Police say he crashed into a blue 2020 Honda, killing the driver.

Investigators say the driver of the Honda was going to a nearby family member’s residence to pick up his daughter.

Police say White fled the scene after the crash before the arrival of officer.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ronnie White, please notify Detective Robert Cegielski at (559) 621-5064 or Detective Jeremy Maffei at (559) 621-5058.