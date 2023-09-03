DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Dinuba man died Friday evening as a result of an alleged hit-and-run driver from Parlier, according to the Dinuba Police Department.

Police say around 9:20 p.m. they responded to El Monte Way and Dickey Avenue for a reported vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers say they began to render first aid to the injured pedestrian. The victim, identified as a 59-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with major injuries and later died.

Detectives say the suspect vehicle fled westbound on El Monte Way and was described as a red SUV. With the help of Reedley Police, the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Maria Orellana Majano of Parlier, and her vehicle were located in Reedley.

Police are actively investigating the incident and say they will not be releasing the name of the victim at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at (559) 591-5911.