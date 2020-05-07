Driver in a stolen car with an outstanding warrant arrested and released on $0 bail, police say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was discovered driving a stolen car without license plates, and with an outstanding warrant, was arrested and immediately released due to the $0 bail schedule, according to Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a vehicle passed by a nearby patrol and drove into a gas station parking lot outside Lemoore around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The person driving the vehicle got out and opened the hood.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Gary Jennings, who had a $65,000 warrant out of Kern County. The vehicle he was driving was discovered to be stolen out of Tulare – and Jennings said he suspected that it was stolen, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger in the vehicle – identified by deputies as 32-year-old Lisa Sharer – was arrested and released with a citation.

Jennings was booked into Kings County Jail – and the sheriff’s office says he was promptly released due to the $0 bail schedule.

