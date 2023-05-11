VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver hit two cars and almost hit a Visalia Police officer after officers attempted to stop a 33-year-old driver Wednesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say officers tried to stop a stolen Chevy truck around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Demaree Street. According to police, the driver Jesse Maxwell fled out of the parking lot hitting two cars and almost struck an Officer who could just get out of the way.

A short time later officers found the truck abandoned on a Highway 198 overpass. Officers started checking hotels in the area and got reports that Maxwell may be inside the business in the 9300 block of W Airport Drive.

Police say a perimeter was set up and the K-9 was used to locate and assist in apprehending Maxwell inside a laundry room, hiding behind a washing machine.