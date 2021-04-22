Driver goes airborne, crashes into house after pursuit in Fresno

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspected drunk driver went airborne and crashed into a house after a chase with deputies Thursday morning.

Deputies tried to pull over the driver around 2 a.m. near Shaw and Maroa avenues in northwest Fresno but he wouldn’t stop.

Deputies said the driver hit the railroad tracks at Dakota and Palm avenues and went airborne and crashed into the laundry room of a house. No one in the house was hurt.

The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies said a driver was on probation for DUI and had a suspended license. They said after he’s treated at the hospital for injuries, he’ll be taken to jail and will face new charges. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com