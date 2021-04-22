Driver goes airborne, crashes into house after pursuit in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspected drunk driver went airborne and crashed into a house after a chase with deputies Thursday morning.

Deputies tried to pull over the driver around 2 a.m. near Shaw and Maroa avenues in northwest Fresno but he wouldn’t stop.

Deputies said the driver hit the railroad tracks at Dakota and Palm avenues and went airborne and crashed into the laundry room of a house. No one in the house was hurt.

The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies said a driver was on probation for DUI and had a suspended license. They said after he’s treated at the hospital for injuries, he’ll be taken to jail and will face new charges.