Driver found with illegal drugs and cash in Fresno traffic stop, police say

Driver found with illegal drugs and cash during traffic stop in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was arrested after officers found illegal drugs and a large amount of cash during a traffic stop in Fresno, according to police.

In a post on Facebook Monday, the Fresno Police Department says the drugs were uncovered after an officer pulled over a vehicle near Blackstone Avenue and Saginaw Way.

During the traffic stop, police say the officer discovered the driver was carrying meth, heroin, and a large pile of money inside of the car.

The driver was reportedly arrested following the traffic stop – but has not been identified by police.